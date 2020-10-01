Tank McMillin was sentenced to spend three and one-half years in prison followed by five years probation for child abuse in connection with the death of his 1-month-old son in April 2019.
McMillin pleaded guilty to the class A felony count of child abuse earlier this year and he was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The full sentencing agreement as read by the judge is a sentencing of 10 years but six and one-half years of that would be suspended, with 3 and 1/2 years in prison. Immediately after his release he will be placed on probation for 5 years.
After his release, McMillin will have to register as an offender against children, will have to complete mental health medications and services as part of his five-year probation, will receive 550 days credit for all the time served up until Oct. 1, and will have to pay $775 in court costs.
The judge also ordered the disposition of evidence 61 days from Oct. 1.
Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson said before the sentencing was announced that although McMillin was not responsible for the death of his son, he was a contributing factor to that death and he has taken responsibility for his actions.
“Based upon what has been brought here today...I do think the agreement is appropriate for the reasons set forth by attorney (Nathan) Madden and attorney (Steven) Mottinger,” Johnson said regarding the sentencing agreement.
Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, and McMillin’s public defender Steven Mottinger agreed that McMillin was not directly responsible for the death of his son and said that McMillin does have underlying mental health concerns.
“I think the agreement takes a lot of things into consideration and, as Mr. Madden pointed out, a thorough review of the investigation would indicate that Mr. McMillin was not in fact the cause of the baby’s death,” Mottinger said. “Certainly there were things that led up to that failure to provide adequate supervision, all kinds of different factors….subsequent to that, Hannah McMillin did take responsibility for the child’s death.”
Mottinger called the agreement fair and also said McMillin is doing better, has been to the state hospital once or twice, and is currently on medication.
McMillin did not make a statement in court but he did ask how long he would have to be registered as an offender against children.
Madden said he was unsure in McMillin’s particular case, however, he said in general offenders can be registered for a mandatory time period of 15 years, but he is not sure what McMillin's limit will be.
He said registration is done through the Attorney General’s Office and he said they would look at the person’s history, circumstances and mental health treatments to calculate risks.
“But other than that, I truly can’t tell you,” Madden said.
But, Johnson told McMillin that, to answer his question, it would be a 15-year mandatory registration period from the day of his release, with the exact time determined by the Attorney General’s Office.
In 2019, McMillin and his wife Hannah McMillin were arrested and charged with a Class A felony count of child abuse.
Their son, who was born on March 20, 2019, was pronounced dead at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston after he was found not breathing under a pile of pillows in a room at the Four Points by Sheraton on the morning of April 26.
The infant’s body was also bruised in several places such as his back, sides, feet, abdomen and buttocks.
Then, in July 2019, prosecutors charged Hannah McMillin with a class AA felony count of murder.
Hannah McMillin is still awaiting trial.
Tank McMillin will start his sentence today (Oct. 1).