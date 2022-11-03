Missing: Dakota

Dakota, a sweet but skittish Chow/Heeler mix went missing around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 from her home at 704 14 Avenue West in Williston and is missed greatly.

If spotted or found, please call her owner Darrell at 701-651-0735 or the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.



Tags

Load comments