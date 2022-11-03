featured Help find Dakota Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota, a sweet but skittish Chow/Heeler mix went missing around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 from her home at 704 14 Avenue West in Williston and is missed greatly.If spotted or found, please call her owner Darrell at 701-651-0735 or the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dakota Heeler Chow Darrell Find Williston Police Department Mix Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 1 hr ago Comments Most Popular WFD to honor one of their own with a funeral procession Saturday Woman charged with a felony after Halloween night stabbing incident in Williston The search continues and felony charges are filed against attempted murder suspect Body found north of Williston confirmed as attempted murder suspected Williston journalist seeking to ensure police don't seize reporters' notes, phone records Squaw Gap to become “Homesteader’s Gap” if approved by DOI DID YOU KNOW? Williams County One Percent Safety Sales Tax Judge refuses to limit North Dakota's federal lawsuit over DAPL protest policing costs ASB honors former community leaders with photo on generator wrap Hands raised high to raise over $100K for Bras for a Cause