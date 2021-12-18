Document confirms WHS investigation into complaints about former varsity girls basketball head coach

An investigation into accusations made against Rex Causey, the now former Williston High School head coach for varsity girls basketball, confirms that parents and players accused Causey of emotional and mental abuse during the 2020-2021 season.
There were two investigations that were done, and both found that Causey was not in violation of any board or district policies.
However, several parents of players, all who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with the Herald and said the reason their daughters didn’t return this season was because of Causey’s behavior and the lack of action on the school district’s part following the first investigation, the appeal and the final investigation.
What Happened?
Earlier this month, the WHS athletic department announced that there would not be a varsity girls basketball team this season.
The athletic department cited low numbers as the reason why there isn’t a team, claiming that they only had enough to fill a JV and freshman roster.
Parents of the players who didn’t return claimed the reason for the low numbers was because of how Causey allegedly treated their daughters.
The parents alleged that Causey emotionally and mentally abused their daughters, leading to their daughters making the decision to not play because they refused to play for Causey.
The parents said that there was an investigation, an appeal and a second investigation that was conducted after the 2020-2021 season that outlined these allegations and complaints.
A document obtained by the Herald earlier this month, confirms that there was an initial investigation conducted by Katie Makris, former District No. 1 (before the merge) human resources director (who was also listed as the former Title IX coordinator), at the end of 2020-2021 season.
The parents who were interviewed by the Herald said the initial investigation conducted by Makris was appealed.
The document confirms this and shows that former Superintendent Jeff Thake conducted the second investigation into new allegations that were “learned during the appeal process,” according to the document.
Thake conducted the second investigation because, according to the document, “The Complaints about Personnel Policy states that appeals go to the superintendent.”
Both investigations yielded the same determination—“Mr. Causey did not violate any board or district policies.”
However, Thake did write in the document that, “Mr. Causey will be an active participant with district expectations as we develop guiding principles and accountability measures for athletics and activities at Williston High School that will take place this fall.”
This story outlines the first investigation conducted by Makris.
The Initial Investigation and Complaints
The initial investigation seemed to be broken up into six parts, as seen on the document.
Makris first interviewed four complainants, who were parents of players, then 15 players, followed by four additional parents who supported Causey, then she interviewed Causey himself.
After her interviews, Makris wrote her determination and her resolution for Causey and the team overall.
Makris wrote in her investigation that two parents, whom she called Complainants A and B, first brought their claims to WHS Prinicpal Jason Germundson and former Athletic Director David Mieure.
In turn, Mieure and Germundson contacted Makris.
Germundson did not respond to an email requesting comment and Mieure was dismissed from his position last spring and could not be reached for comment.
According to the document, complainants A and B stated that Causey was emotionally abusive, negative and swore at the team.
They also stated that Causey wasn’t taking accountability for his actions.
Other complaints include Causey stating to them that a certain player (identified as Player E) “Ain’t shit,” that he referred to another coach/trainer that he wasn’t “Causey approved,” and that Causey did not handle a reported bullying incident correctly.
Complainant A also reported that Causey made their player feel uncomfortable when he stated, “wow your mom would wear leopard leggings.”
Two other complainants, whom Makris referred to as Complainants C and D stated that Causey told the girls to “stop being so cute and play basketball,” or “stop acting all cute and be tough.”
Complainants C and D also stated that Causey told a player that, “Jesus Christ couldn’t come down here and help this team get a win,” and “Complainant D thinks I’m the devil.”
They also claimed that Causey would mock their player if she spoke up about things by referring to her as coach and degrade her if she asked questions.
Makris asked the four complainants she interviewed if they had brought their concerns to Causey during the season.
They said no because they hoped that it would “get better.”
However, in interviews with parents by the Herald, they said Causey knew the players and parents weren’t happy.
Several parents said they tried to speak to Causey but he was “dismissive.”
Makris said in the document that overall, the complainants were concerned that Mr. Causey’s behaviors were, “inappropriate, emotionally abusive and bulling in nature.”
The Initial Player Interviews
Makris interviewed 15 players in the initial investigation and the responses yielded mixed reviews.
The investigation did not indicate whether the players were members of the varsity, JV or freshman teams and did not name them.
Makris asked several questions including if Causey swore at them.
One player stated yes and fourteen said no.
Nine players said Causey talked down to them while six said that wasn’t the case, and when asked if Causey yelled at them eight said yes and seven said no.
One player said Causey would say to others, “Why are you here?” and another player said although she didn’t think Causey spoke down to her often, he would say that she couldn’t do the things he wanted her to do.
Players were also asked how their relationship was with Causey.
Nine players said good and six said not good.
For instance, one player said their relationship was good at first but as the season went on it worsened.
Another player said Causey would, “talk to her like she didn’t know basketball and it made her cry.”
Two players, however, said Causey was the best coach they’ve ever had.
Players were also asked how communication with Causey was, whether he showed favoritism and if they had anything else to add.
Eight players said their communication with Causey was good and seven said it wasn’t good.
And when asked if he showed favoritism 13 of the players said yes, while only two said no.
They were also asked if they felt safe around Causey. Twelve players said yes, one player said no and two players said he made them feel uncomfortable.
For example, one player said Causey made her feel uncomfortable sometimes because he would touch her back and say, “stop being cute and play basketball.”
Another player said she felt Causey would protect her if needed.
And one player, identified as Player M, said that what was happening was not OK because it wasn't true.
"Player M thinks this is because Player C, Player E, Player G, Player D and Player F don't want Mr. Causey to coach anymore and that they tell their parents Mr. Causey is mentally abusive and chooses favorites when he doesn't and the parents are negative about Mr. Causey so then they are too," according to the document.
Another player, Player L, said a lot of people didn't like Causey and that he was, "rude."
However, Player L said he didn't harm anyone mentally or physically.
Player A stated that Causey made "a lot of girls cry by telling them, 'If you don't know what you're doing, get off the court.'"
It wasn't clear in the document whether or not Makris asked all the players she interviewed if they were returning for the next season.
All that is noted is that 13 of the players had additional comments and among those comments a few players said they wouldn't return because of Causey and one said they weren't going to return because, "she hasn't wanted to play but her mom makes her."
The Initial Parent Interviews
Makris also interviewed four parents who were in support of Causey.
It does not indicate whether these are parents of four separate children, or if they are couples.
The parents stated that their relationship with Causey was good, that Causey would help the players get their grades up and that he never spoke poorly about another player’s performance to them.
They also said there wasn’t favoritism on the team and the communication between Causey was also good.
However, one parent said there was favoritism to one player because that player (who was identified as Player E) was the only player able to play that level of basketball so, “why wouldn’t you use her.”
One parent, identified as Parent B, also said the parents and players complaining had an “attitude problem,” according to the document.
Parent B claimed that parents would “bully and taunt” Causey and his assistant coach, that players didn’t have wins because they lacked fundamentals and that Williston has a culture problem that needs to end.
When asked about this, the parents who spoke with the Herald said this wasn’t the case.
They said they reported their concerns because their daughters changed. They were coming home after practices in tears, they said they were miserable, and they said that they had fallen out of love with a sport they had played since they were little.
And in the interviews with the Herald, they were asked whether losing had anything to do with their complaints.
They said no.
Several parents said their family is familiar with losing, and it was never a factor in their complaints.
They said what made them act was the fact that their daughters’ mental health was being negatively affected, something some of them said they never had to deal with before.
The Initial Coach Interview
Makris interviewed Causey in the initial investigation and the following captures some of the things he said.
He denied saying several things including, “Player E ain’t shit.”
He also said he does not talk about players to other parents in a negative way and does not degrade his players and mock them when they ask questions.
In the document, he said he had an up and down relationship with his players, and that there were lots of frustrations from the players that have never played varsity ball because, “a lot of information was coming at them.”
He attributed the COVID-19 pandemic as being the reason why it was a tough year and because of the restrictions it was difficult for the team to see the “softer side” of him.
He told of one incident where he told Player E that she wasn’t coach when she was being disrespectful to the team about coaching decisions.
He said he does yell at players and that every coach does, he said he did tell players to stop being cute and play basketball as way to say that they needed to be tough and not try to do things just to look cool.
He also agreed to saying, “wow, your mom would wear leopard leggings,” to Player C, but he said it meant it as a compliment stating that her mom, "had great style and pizzazz."
Causey said in the document that overall, there was a lot of “miscommunication throughout the season,” and Makris wrote that, “he knows there are things that he can work on.”
He also said parents waited to bring concerns to him. That sentence in the document was bolded without any indication as to why.
Causey said, according to the document, that ultimately, he wants to build the program and that after a “tough and frustrating season,” they need to come together as a family.
The Initial Outcome
According to the document, "a standard of the preponderance of the evidence was used to find out whether a policy was violated or whether inappropriate conduct occurred."
Makris wrote that in other words, “is it more likely true than not true that the alleged conduct occurred.”
“Based on the preponderance of the evidence, I cannot substantiate that Mr. Causey has violated any district policies but I can find that there are some coaching improvements that can be made,” Makris wrote. “My findings show that much of this comes down to individual perceptions and differing opinions on how things should have been done from both players and parents. My findings also show that there were multiple players and parents who did not have concerns with Mr. Causey’s coaching style and approach.”
Makris broke down her findings into three main paragraphs and addressed three allegations.
She said in regards to the allegation that Causey swears at his players, he denied that, 14 players said it didn't happen and one player said it did.
"Based on the weight of the evidence, I cannot substantiate this occurred," she wrote. "Mr. Causey did say though that he may have cursed, just not at players and it will be an expectations that he refrains from doing so in the future.
Then, she said in regards to the allegation that Causey talks down to his players, he denied that while nine players said he did and six players said he didn't.
"He said it is a coaching strategy that is used at other places and at the varsity level, the players are coached tougher," Makris wrote. "This appears to be a situation where individual perceptions vary...I cannot substantiate that nay policy violation occurred, but Mr. Causey will want to be cautious of how his coaching strategies might impact players."
Finally, she said in regards to the allegation that Causey talks about other players' performance with other parents, it appeared to be a "he said/she said situation."
"So, based on the weight of the evidence, I cannot substantiate this occurred," she wrote.
The document does not indicate why these were the only allegations Makris broke down.
In the end, Makris said there was a lot of angst among the players and that the team, “could benefit from Mr. Causey incorporating more team building exercises throughout the season before, during or after practices to increase the teams’ culture.”
She said she also found that Causey, “needs to clearly communicate to his players and parents throughout the season of what his expectations are for the player, parents and himself.
The original resolution claimed that Causey will maintain his North Dakota High School Activities Association certification and take part in the offered elective courses provided by the NDHSAA to grow his “coaching effectiveness.”
No one could confirm as of Dec. 18 whether Causey participated in those courses.
What Happened Next?
When the parents who interviewed with the Herald saw the outcome from the initial investigation, they all said they were upset.
First, they said Makris only interviewed four complainants.
The Herald found in its reporting that several more parents and players were never interviewed despite wanting to voice their concerns and “help,” they said.
Additionally, the parents who were interviewed by the Herald said the players who were interviewed by Markis were called down to the office randomly and were asked “weird and odd” questions.
And, they said it was a haphazard, unexpected interview for their daughters.
For instance, one parent said their daughter felt panicked and didn’t know how to respond.
Several parents also said the investigation left out several pieces of information that they provided including emails and letters provided by other parents.
As a result, the parents said they appealed the initial determination.
The next story in the series will outline the appeal process and second investigation, and another story will dive deeper into the parents’ response to both investigations as well as provide their experiences.
A final story will include comments from current athletic director Robert Conley, and upon getting a response, also from acting superintendent Lori Olson.
As of Dec. 18 Olson did not call back to answer questions or leave a comment after saying she would in a Dec. 16 voicemail.
Attempts to contact Olson were made last week, however it is unclear whether Olson received the voicemails that were left.
A final attempt was made on Dec. 16 and Olson did call back later that day, but had to leave a voicemail.
Causey did not respond to a final follow-up email asking to comment, after saying that he would meet for an in-person interview in an email sent on Dec. 9 and again on Dec. 14.
Conley sat down for two interviews prior to printing the article, but unfortunately he was unable to speak on specifics.
However, he issued a statement Saturday night, which stated that Causey will no longer be head coach for the girls basketball program.
That story can be found here.