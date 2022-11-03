Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr.
Williston Police Department

The search ends for 51-year-old attempted murder suspect Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. after his body was found by law enforcement. The North Dakota Medical Examiner’s office deemed the cause of death suicide.

On Oct. 28 at approximately 4:40 p.m., Williams County deputies responded to a field north of Williston and found a male subject who appeared to be deceased according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Williams County detectives determined that the clothing and body markings of the subject matched that of Higdon, who was a suspect in a Williston Police Department attempted murder investigation.



