The search ends for 51-year-old attempted murder suspect Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. after his body was found by law enforcement. The North Dakota Medical Examiner’s office deemed the cause of death suicide.
On Oct. 28 at approximately 4:40 p.m., Williams County deputies responded to a field north of Williston and found a male subject who appeared to be deceased according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Williams County detectives determined that the clothing and body markings of the subject matched that of Higdon, who was a suspect in a Williston Police Department attempted murder investigation.
The body was transported to the North Dakota Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine positive identification and cause of death. On Nov. 1, the Medical Examiner’s office reported that dental records confirmed that the body was confirmed as Higdon and that suicide has been ruled as the cause of death.
Before he was found deceased, Higdon was facing five felony charges filed by the State of North Dakota and active warrants in relation to a domestic violence incident on Sept. 29. The attempted murder investigation was closed by the Williston Police Department after Higdon was confirmed to be deceased.
When police arrived to respond to a domestic violence report at the 2400 block of 37th Place on Sept. 29 at approximately 3:40 a.m., Higdon fled the scene. Two female victims were identified during the investigation and their identities have not been released.
When Higdon fled, he was involved in a multi-agency vehicle pursuit. Higdon’s vehicle was recovered north of Williston in the 5900 block of Highway 85. Police said that Higdon then fled on foot from his vehicle.
Higdon was a registered sex offender based on convictions under Georgia law including statutory rape of a 13-year-old child in 1996 and sexual battery of a child under age 16 in 2006.