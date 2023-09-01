As you may have read in Friday’s paper, Chanse Hall has left the Williston Herald, the city of Williston and even North Dakota as he returned to his home state of Iowa. I’m likely echoing everyone’s thoughts as I wish him well on his new endeavor in The Hawkeye State.
Meanwhile, here in Williston, I have begun to take root, both in my job but also in my new home.
To give a little background about myself, I have worked in the journalism industry for almost 20 years, starting at theTurtle Mountain Times, the tribal newspaper for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, in December 2004. Since then, I’ve worked at a number of daily and weekly newspapers throughout the state, including Rolla, Minot and most recently as editor of theMcLean County Independentbefore starting as a multimedia journalist at the Williston Herald in late July.
You may have seen me around town. Well, you'll be seeing more of me.
I took the reporting position here in Williston to be close to my family, especially my parents. As you can probably tell by my last name (“Oh, are you related to….?,” I’ve heard many times following an introduction), my family has had roots in the Williston vicinity since about 1898 – when North Dakota’s statehood was in its infancy. Dad was born in Williston. Grandma was born in Trenton. Her parents, as well as her grandparents and one set of great-grandparents, lived, died and/or are buried here.
Having been raised in Pennsylvania, I’ve lived in North Dakota since 2004. I’ve picked up the accent, I call pop "pop," I’ve tried lutefisk (once is enough, thanks) and I’ve had my share of Dot’s Pretzels.
Living in the area runs deep in my blood, as does telling stories. And I am very excited to help share your stories – your news, sports, government, education, weather … you name it.