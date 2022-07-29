Living in the Moment author Elizabeth Landsverk

Living in the Moment author Elizabeth Landsverk

 Joel Eagle

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dad used to pride himself on being handy.

He could make anything, imagine anything, fix anything. He was handy, from tools to toys and kitchens to kids. But last week, Dad got lost on his way home from the grocery store, a trip he's made once a week for thirty years, and it scared you both. You might imagine what's coming; find "Living in the Moment" by Elizabeth Landsverk, MD with Heather Millar, and be prepared for it.



Load comments