Kristin King and Garrick Turner of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Dec. 30. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 5-ounces and was born at 8:46 p.m.

Gabi Wigness and James Goga of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 1. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 7-ounces and was born at 9:49 a.m.



Tags

Load comments