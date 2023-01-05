Birth announcements Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kristin King and Garrick Turner of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Dec. 30. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 5-ounces and was born at 8:46 p.m.Gabi Wigness and James Goga of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 1. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 7-ounces and was born at 9:49 a.m.Marlana Beston and Ethan Baker of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 2. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 11-ounces and was born at 4:35 a.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags North Dakota Baby Girl Williston Baby Boy Baby Ethan Baker Marlana Beston Jonathan Mitchell Miah Mitson Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 20 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Six-year-old swims to the rescue Crosby family welcomed a baby girl to ring in 2023 Identities released in attempted murder-suicide case CHI gets two new providers Guilty drug trafficking plea could mean 20 years in prison, $1 mil fine for Williston man Rape no longer a crime in ND Trial to start soon in 'Baby Willow' felony child abuse case Identities released in McKenzie Co. accident Jury selected in 'Baby Willow' child abuse trial Williston's Sforno brings fresh Italian food to town