Danielle and Ryan Bendixson of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Nov. 18. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 1-ounce and was born at 7:58 a.m.
Melissa and Michael Ceja of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Nov. 18. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 6.5-ounces and was born at 9:50 a.m.
Mckenzie and David Ludwig of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Nov. 18. The baby weighed 5-pounds, 14.2-ounces and was born at 1:21 p.m.
Ashley and Charles Clay of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Nov. 18. The baby weighed 9-pounds, 8-ounces and was born at 11:54 p.m.
Tabitha and Joseph Kendal of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Nov. 21. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 7-ounces and was born at 8:08 a.m.
Tais Garcia and Alejandro Lopez of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Nov. 23. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 5-ounces and was born at 6:43 a.m.
Carol and Matthew Taylor of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Dec. 8. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 8-ounces and was born at 8:34 a.m.
Kimber and Joseph Hanson, III of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Dec. 9. The baby weighed 9-pounds, 3-ounces and was born at 12:08 p.m.
Janae and Joshua LaDue of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Dec 10. The baby weighed 9-pounds, 6-ounces and was born at 12:52 a.m.
Joanella Froshaug and Jeremiah Korner welcomed a baby boy on Dec. 12.
Laura Frie and Chad Heath of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Dec 13. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 2-ounces and was born at 8:26 a.m.
Kaci and Skye Axelson of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Dec. 13. The baby weighed 8-pounds and was born at 9:58 a.m.
Alyssa and Jacob Herndon of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Dec. 19. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 6.7-ounces and was born at 7:21 a.m.
Angela and Edward Maisey, Jr of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Dec. 20. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 6-ounces and was born at 12:38 a.m.
Rachael and Ian Stewart of Williston, North Dakota welcomed two baby girls on Dec. 21. The babies weighed 5-pounds, 3-ounces and 6-pounds, 3-ounces and were born at 12:54 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. respectively.
Danielle and Edwardo Jimenez of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Dec 23. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 8-ounces and was born at 8:16 a.m.