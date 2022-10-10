Birth announcements Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shelby and Raemond Twinn of Williston, ND welcomed two baby boys on Sept. 30. Twin A weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz. and was born at 8:10 a.m. Twin B weighed 6 lbs., 15 oz. and was born at 8:11 a.m.Laci and Cain Parker of Williston, ND welcomed a baby girl on Oct. 2. The baby weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz. and was born at 9:52 a.m.Londen Peterson and Raymond Wetch of Williston, ND welcomed a baby boy on Oct. 4. The baby weighed 6 lbs., 6 oz. and was born at 11:53 a.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nd Baby Boy Williston Baby Girl Parker Baby Twin Load comments MOST POPULAR Armed and dangerous suspect is still at large in Williams County Plans unveiled for Williston multi-use facility The search continues and felony charges are filed against attempted murder suspect Williston area entrepreneurs honored at awards banquet Williams County patrol vehicle rear-ended civilian vehicle at a stop sign Williston Water World is guaranteed two water slides thanks to donations Keystone XL's $15 billion trade suit against the United States is set for takeoff The Hall Sisters are coming to Williston USA-Canada border removed COVID-19 restrictions effective Oct. 1 Natural gas prices going up this winter