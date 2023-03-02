Birth Announcements Mar 2, 2023 Mar 2, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brittney and Cole Kratochvil of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 23. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was born at 8:01 a.m.Makenzie and Travis Hagen of McGregor, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 23. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was born at 7:06 a.m.Annika Rustad and Daniel Lopez of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 25. The baby weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces and was born at 11:02 a.m.Amanda Vetter and Ray Frazier of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 27. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was born at 3:51 a.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Basil Sushi damaged by hit-and-run driver Five years and 1,200 quilts later, Just Peachy is still going strong 14-year-old killed in Mountrail County train collision Bakken Elementary School hosts county spelling bee Out on the ice: Winter doesn't stop anglers from having fun 4 Bears Casino & Lodge announces $95 million hotel project Nigerian man sentenced for mail fraud against ND company Williston City Commission votes to demolish unsafe property Williston childcare center expands to second location Williston Trinity boys win qualifier to advance to Region 8 tournament