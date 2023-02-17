Birth Announcements Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laurel Williams and Jerol Gohrick of McGregor, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 4. The baby weighed 8-pounds and was born at 6:29 a.m.Janice and Mark Haro of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 5. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 15-ounces and was born at 10:17 a.m.Alissa and Robert McCree of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 6. The baby weighed 5-pounds, 15-ounces and was born at 8:21 a.m.Danielle and Chance Scally of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 10. Jonnie Salois and Ken Todd III of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 11. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 2-ounces and was born at 6:10 a.m.Lexi Toft and Cole Graham of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 13. The baby weighed 9-pounds, 13-ounces and was born at 8:37 a.m.Yanita and Jerry Durden of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 14. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 15-ounces and was born at 8:02 a.m.Kayla and Isaac Black of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 14. The baby weighed 5-pounds, 7-ounces and was born at 3:02 p.m.Jenna and Christopher Mann of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 15. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 5-ounces and was born at 10:03 a.m.Annamarie Kobylczak and Jacob Marino of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 17. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 5-ounces and was born at 2:52 p.m.Makayla Wilburn and Zach Starks of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 24. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 9-ounces and was born at 8:39.Morgan and Justin Thompson of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 25. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 15-ounces and was born at 3:41 a.m.Macenzie Gacek and Tristen Hensley of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 25. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 7-ounces and was born at 8:27 p.m.Filicity Pippenger and Michael Manning of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 27. The baby weighed 5-pounds, 11-ounces and was born at 4:11.Vivian Deramos Duisen and Shannon Patrick Duison of Tioga, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 27. The baby weighed 5-pounds, 15-ounces and was born at 8:31 a.m. Tara and Zac Peterson of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 30. The baby weighed 6-pounds and was born at 3:06 p.m.Lisa and Benjamin Hettich of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 31. The baby weighed 9-pounds, 7-ounces and was born at 7:07 a.m.Breanna and Devin Rose of North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 2. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Williston UPS Store is closing The Williston UPS Store is closing, but UPS delivery will remain Ray high schooler is first female to sign to college wrestling in ND Two shootings reported in Watford City on Valentine's Day Williston brewery to host 'Pints for a Pool' One party that shouldn't get started Williams County hosts ice fishing at Kota Ray Dam WHS put 100 points on the board against Mandan Bobas burst on the Bakken scene KANSAS and Midland are coming to New Town