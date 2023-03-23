Gov Doug Burgum

Gov. Doug Burgum

BISMARCK — North Dakota motorists could legally travel the state's interstate highways at 80 mph under a bill headed to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The state Senate on Wednesday passed House Bill 1475 by Rep. Ben Koppelman (R-West Fargo) in a 25-21 vote. The state House of Representatives last month passed it 65-29.



Tags

Load comments