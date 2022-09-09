Kai Thomas, a junior at Williston Trinity Christian School, was nominated by his cross country coach to be this week's Athlete of the week.
Thomas is not only running for the Trinity Crusaders, but also playing soccer with the Williston High School Coyotes.
Coach Bryan Eder shared that Thomas really showed his dedication when he played soccer in Minot on a Thursday night and then was up bright and early the next morning to travel to Wolf Point for his first cross country race. Thomas didn't let the lack of sleep affect him as he placed third overall at that meet and led the Crusaders to the team title.
This is Thomas' first season in either sport as he spent the first eight years of his life in Korea and then spent four years in Indonesia. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept over Indonesia, it made things tough and his family decided to move to the United States.
Thomas told the Williston Herald that there were no sports opportunities in Indonesia, so upon enrolling at Trinity and being able to try out for sports was exciting for him.
"This is an opportunity. I get to play sports and meet new people," Thomas said in an interview last spring.
Even though Thomas is brand-new and having to learn everything from scratch, competing against seasoned athletes, he is placing well and impressing his coaches.