The bill that would place a near-total ban on abortion in North Dakota includes exceptions for rape and incest, but those exceptions would apply for only six weeks, at which point most women don't know if they are pregnant, said Amy Jacobson, executive director of Prairie Action N.D.

North Dakota has been steeped in a legal challenge to the state's trigger ban on abortions, which is currently blocked.

Now, the Legislature has advanced a bill that includes a separate ban with narrow exceptions. The measure heading to Gov. Doug Burgum's desk would put in place a near-total ban on the procedure. There are a few exceptions, including cases of rape and incest.



