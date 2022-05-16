This letter responds to Steven Roberts’ Op-Ed, “Wolves, Lambs and Rights” in the May 15, 2022 Williston Herald, in which he criticized the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade.
He asserts that viewing Roe v Wade as wrongly decided is inconsistent with praising the strengthening of gun rights in the Supreme Court’s District of Columbia v. Heller decision, which “mirrored the same reasoning used by the Court … in the Roe decision of 1973.” However, while both decisions were written in English and concerned the U.S. Constitution’s guarantees of individual rights, the similarities end there.
Heller held that the Second Amendment’s prefatory clause (“A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state,”) does not limit or condition its guarantee of the right to keep and bear arms to doing so in the service of a militia, but protects the right as an individual right with no militia requirement. By contrast, Roe held that the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause conferred an implicit privacy right that protected a woman’s right to obtain an abortion until viability of the fetus.
The cases have nothing to do with each other. Heller was decided based on the language of the Second Amendment and the history of gun ownership and gun laws going back to 17th Century England. Roe rested on a select few Bill of Rights (the Court specifically not selecting the Second Amendment) and the Fourteenth Amendment, and the Court’s review of abortion practices, attitudes, and laws going back to ancient Persia, Greece, and the Roman Empire. The 2008 Heller decision did not cite the 1973 Roe decision. Nor was there any overlap--not a single common precedent--between the 74 cases cited in Roe and the 37 cases cited in Heller. The Constitutional provisions, conduct and rights, and precedents at issue in Roe and Heller were entirely different, as was the Court’s analysis.
Thus, it is consistent to applaud Heller and disagree with Roe’s analysis. If anything, the demise of Roe and its judicial activism strengthens the Constitution and decisions like Heller that are faithful to it.