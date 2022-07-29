Purchase Access

Cereal aphid numbers increased slightly this last week and were economic in 4% of the 50 wheat fields scouted by the IPM Crop Scouts, mainly in northeast and central areas of ND, according to pest reports prepared by NDSU crop scouts.

They recommend continuing to scout wheat fields from stem elongation and continue that up to the early dough stage of wheat. Wheat crop stages ranged from flag leaf extending to kernel watery ripe.



