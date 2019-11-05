A family with connections in Williston appears to have been attacked in the northern Mexico state of Sonora.
A caravan of SUVs was traveling through land in Sonora when the group was attacked by gunmen, according to family and media reports.
Tiffany Langford, a family member, posted on Facebook that as of Monday, Nov. 4, nine people were confirmed dead, including a mother and her four children who had been shot and burned in their vehicle.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the woman was Rhonita Maria LeBaron and the children were her infant twins and two older children.
"These are all American Citizens," Tiffany Lanford wrote on Facebook. "Mexico is working to help, but not able to do anything of significance so far. They need help. We are pleading with America to step in and help their people."
In a Facebook post, another relative, Jhon Lebaron, wrote that Rhonita's husband was in North Dakota. Some of the group had been heading to visit relatives while another was going to pick up her husband from the airport in Phoenix.
"They were ambushed by the Mexican cartels; shot, burned, and murdered in cold blood," he wrote. "These were innocent civilians, American citizens simply trying to live peaceful lives."
The family members are part of a Mormon enclave established in northern Mexico in the early 20th century.