Amber Alert issued late Wednesday night Staff Report Jun 29, 2023 Jun 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beatris Lorraine Decoteau An amber alert was issued late Wednesday night for Beatris Lorraine Decoteau, a three-year-old female last seen with 22 year-old female Breanna Jeanette Ziegler. Breanna Jeanette Ziegler Ziegler was ordered by the courts to turn over Beatris because the child may be in danger of bodily harm.It was first noted authorities were searching for a gray 2013 Chevrolet Sonic, which has been located.Ziegler and the child have not yet been located, though the third suspect, Terell Decoteau has been located and is no longer being sought by the Fargo Police Department.Ziegler is a 5'7" white female weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair.If you know where they are contact the Fargo Police Department at 701-451-7660 or 911. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Police Load comments Most Popular Fatal accident near Watford City Williams County SWAT assists Williston PD Boom 18U sweeps tournament bracket; crowned Mt Rushmore Classic Champions Upper Missouri Valley Fair underway Williston State College announces three major capital projects Explosion at oil facility likely from lightning strike Commissioners choose to cut power to crypto building New hotel breaks ground at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge Walkaway reported from Missouri River Correctional Facility Stacy Ann Graupe, 49