Beatris

Beatris Lorraine Decoteau

An amber alert was issued late Wednesday night for Beatris Lorraine Decoteau, a three-year-old female last seen with 22 year-old female Breanna Jeanette Ziegler.

Breanna

Breanna Jeanette Ziegler

Ziegler was ordered by the courts to turn over Beatris because the child may be in danger of bodily harm.



