Out of the Darkness speaker

Terese Morawski from Watford City, North Dakota spoke at last year's Out of the Darkness walk about her experience losing her brother, Tommy, to suicide.

 Natasha Vena | Williston Herald

In a push for more local suicide prevention programs, a Talk Saves Lives presentation by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention may be held in Williston later this month. 

Tristan Ross, a board member for the North Dakota chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, explained that the AFSP-based presentation is a community-based "introduction to suicide prevention" on "what people can do to fight suicide."



Tags

Load comments