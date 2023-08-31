In a push for more local suicide prevention programs, a Talk Saves Lives presentation by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention may be held in Williston later this month.
Tristan Ross, a board member for the North Dakota chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, explained that the AFSP-based presentation is a community-based "introduction to suicide prevention" on "what people can do to fight suicide."
The presentation could be planned for the evening before the upcoming Williston Out of the Darkness, the chief fundraiser for the AFSP which will be held at Spring Lake Park on September 23, Ross said, given that a location can be secured and if there is enough interest.
"We want to make sure we're able to help as many people as possible," Ross said. "My big thing is to end the stigma and continue the conversation."
That stigma, Ross said, is something that exists in the Midwest.
"It is getting better, but we are still very much ... we don't want to share when we are struggling," Ross said. "Being able to find that trusted friend or adult or mentor you can talk to about some of your issues, I think is huge."
For those who don't have someone to talk to, Ross pointed out, technology has been a boon for suicide prevention.
"With telehealth going on now, all these extra services like Better Help, there are ways that if you don't have that trusted person, there are ways you can still talk to people," Ross said.
The crisis hotline 988, which can be reached by phone or text, "is huge," he added. In North Dakota, inquiries received by 988 are sent to FirstLink, which is based out of Fargo and can offer regional resources to help. (Ross noted that if FirstLink is overwhelmed or unable to answer, inquiries are forwarded somewhere else, but "North Dakota has one of the highest answer rates and the quickest times."
Change on a local level
Nationally speaking, suicide is the eleventh leading cause of death, but it is the ninth and tenth leading cause in North Dakota and South Dakota, respectively.
"We are working diligently on that," said Janet Harvey, special events manager for AFSP's North Dakota and South Dakota chapters.
The numbers in North Dakota have increased when compared to the past, said Samantha Christopherson, executive director of the Dakotas chapter of the AFSP.
According to statistics from the AFSP, national statistics – 12.54 per 100,000 individuals in 2012 to 14.04 per 100,000 individuals in 2021 – rose slightly while in North Dakota, the numbers increased from 15.12 per 100,000 in 2012 to 20.54 per 100,000 in 2017. While the numbers dropped, they rose again to 20.74 per 100,000 in 2021.
“We’re making change on the local level,” Christopherson said, adding that being a part of a national organization, volunteering at the OOTD walks gives volunteers a chance to get involved at the local level. “We go to businesses, schools, churches … to talk about prevention, education, warning signs, risk factors and having strong conversations about mental health.”
In 2023, the North Dakota chapter delivered more than 140 programs and reached more than 5,000 North Dakotans with programming, Christopherson said.
Last year, AFSP hosted an International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day in November. Observed the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the event will be held in multiple locations, including Williston, this November 18 so survivors of suicide loss "can come and feel connected” and not alone in their healing journey, Christopherson added.
Additionally, a SafeSide Prevention education program was offered to the medical community in Williston.
“We trained doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners in suicide prevention. That is a program to give them more tools to best help their patients,” Christopherson said. “We know that, on the national level, 45 percent of people who die by suicide have seen their primary care provider.”
Suicide, Ross said, is a topic that "hides in the shadows."
"It's definitely time we talk away the dark," he said.
Walking out of the darkness
Mental health research, prevention education programs, advocacy and loss and support for survivors are the four pivotal areas which fundraising for AFSP goes toward, Harvey explained, adding that AFSP is the largest funder of mental health research in the world.
To aid fundraising efforts, Out of the Darkness walks are held throughout the country, traditionally in September during suicide prevention awareness month. In Williston, such a walk will take place at Spring Lake Park on September 23. (Other walks in the state will take place in Watford City on September 9 and Sidney on September 16.)
While the Williston walk is in a few weeks, Harvey said that it is not too late to register.
“We absolutely want more registrations,” she said, noting that people can register for the event the day of, but it isn’t preferred. The registration area gets “a little backlogged” the day of the event, plus it’s “nice to have them register in advance to do fundraising.”
There are eight teams with 42 registered walkers, Harvey said, “but we do still have a month out.” She added that in the last few weeks, registrations increased “significantly.”
In all, the Williston walk has a goal of $40,000, of which $4,180 has been raised thus far. This amount, Harvey noted, does not include confirmed sponsorships until “payment is in hand,” as well as a backlog of donations being recorded.
Funds raised from the walk will remain in the community while supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's mission.