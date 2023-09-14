The first ever monument in the nation to recognize the sacrifice of war fatalities was recognized at the Williston Basin International Airport Thursday morning as a replica of the city's original monument was installed inside the terminal.
In 1919, predating the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., by two years, the Monument of the Unknown was dedicated to soldiers -- primarily from World War I -- and erected in Riverview Cemetery.
The Williston monument holds significance because of "the symbolism... and what it represents for those soldiers, sailors, marines and coastguardsmen that never came home or couldn't identify," explained Brandon Delvo, president of the Williston Military Affairs committee.
However, he added, the monument weathered away, falling victim to the "extremes of the Northern Plains.
Last year, a replica of the original monument was installed at the cemetery.
"We had it reconstructed to look almost identical, as close as we could, to the original," said Amy Wells, secretary/treasurer of the Williston Military Affairs committee.
At the time, a re-dedication ceremony was held where Sen. Kevin Cramer spoke, and a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment was present. The fact that a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard" for being the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, was "really telling to the cultural significance," Delvo noted.
"(They were) willing to travel across the country, something they never do, to pay respects to those that are known only to God, as the saying goes," he said.
Even in the past year, the replica did have some effects from the weather. Refurbishment, with the help of Williston Woodworks, helped restore the monument which is now located near the baggage claim, where all of those leaving the Williston airport will be able to see it. (A new monument, made of metal so it can withstand the winters, stands about seven feet tall in the cemetery.)
The airport was selected for the monument replica's new home because it was a secured location, Wells said, with committee vice president Steve Slocom adding that its presence at XWA offers "a bit of history for people that don't know anything about Williston."