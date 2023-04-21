A closer look at allergies as the weather evolves

Achoo! Sneezing more often lately?
Hack! Coughing more often lately?
Rasp! Have a sore throat more often lately?
You might be one of the 50 million Americans who suffer from allergies. Symptoms often become worse when the seasons shift, according to research by the Yale School of Medicine.
The research does not go into specifics about what happens when weather patterns rotate, like how the Southern Red River Valley’s springtime has been getting interrupted by winter conditions. Experts largely pay attention to what makes patients miserable.
“One aspect of allergies is that you can be really tired or fatigued, so it wipes you out,” said Christina Price, MD, a Yale Medicine allergist and immunologist.
Tree pollen and grass pollen are the most common spring allergies, flaring up between March-April and June-July, respective. Ragweed and mold allergies are most common in the fall.
“Not all environmental allergies are seasonal,” the Yale School of Medicine states. “So-called ‘perennial allergies’ can affect you all year long. They include allergies to cat hair and dust mites.”
Allergy seasons are getting worse because of climate change, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, declared in May 2022.
“If you live with seasonal allergies and feel like the pollen seasons feel longer and longer every year, you may be right. New research shows that pollen seasons start 20 days earlier, are 10 days longer, and feature 21% more pollen than in 1990 — meaning more days of itchy, sneezy, drippy misery,” the institute reported.
The institute’s report came after a study led by William Anderegg, the University of Utah School of Biological Sciences. Researchers compiled measurements between 1990-2018 from 60 pollen count stations maintained by the National Allergy Bureau across the United States and Canada.
“Although nationwide pollen amounts increased by around 21% over the study period, the greatest increases were recorded in Texas and the Midwestern U.S., and more among tree pollen than among other plants,” according to the study. “Pollen seasons today start around 20 days earlier than in 1990, suggesting that warming is causing the plants’ internal timing (also called its phenology) to start producing pollen earlier in the year.”
The question remained as to whether changes in pollen were actually a result of climate change. According to the study, the researchers answered that question by applying statistical methods to the pollen trends in conjunction with nearly two dozen climate models.
“The results showed that climate change alone could account for around half of the pollen season lengthening and around 8% of the pollen amount increasing,” the study stated. “By splitting the study years into two periods, 1990-2003 and 2003-2018, the researchers found that the contribution of climate change to increasing pollen amounts is accelerating.”
While the world responds to pollen study, medicine continues to focus on treating seasonal allergy patients. This can include over the counter or prescription antihistamines, decongestants, over the counter cough medications or antihistamine or steroid nose sprays.
“If you need more specialized care, your doctor may recommend allergen immunotherapy,” according to the Yale School of Medicine. “This helps your immune system build up a tolerance against an allergen by exposing you to the irritant in small doses.”
Allergen immunotherapy can be given in two ways. Once your doctor determines what you’re allergic to, they administers a series of shots containing those specific allergens. The shots, known as subcutaneous injections, are given in the doctor’s office over many months or years, usually in the arm.
There is also sublingual immunotherapy, an alternative to injections. In this case, the patient tries prescription tablets or drops that dissolve under the tongue (sublingually). Sublingual immunotherapy is only available for grass and ragweed allergies, however.
“The severity of your reaction depends on how much of a threat your body perceives an allergen is,” the Yale School of Medicine stated.