A closer look at allergies as the weather evolves

Tree pollen and grass pollen are the most common spring allergies, flaring up in March/April and June/July, respective. Ragweed and mold allergies are most common in the fall. Not all environmental allergies are seasonal, however.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection/bluecinema

Achoo! Sneezing more often lately?

Hack! Coughing more often lately?



