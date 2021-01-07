Vaccine interview 1/7/21 1600

CS: i wish we would just maintain the same habit

it's a sit where we haven't gotten a great number of pepl vaccinated yet

going to take time

the danger is still there, we ave the nwe version of the bocid virust that's come over from Egladn

we're cert wondering what impact that's going to have for ppl over there

social distancing wil cont to be a v imporatn measure to try and control this virus

it's a v insidious virus

children w no symptoms and adults v affected

it ranges from being a v bad case of the flu to some peoe it's extrmely srs and life threatening

beginning to see ppl first injuted now w perm lung damage

no lung tissue in places

trying ot figue out who's going to be at greated danger is somehting

we have more tools now that we've had

w pos test, if they have asthma, or over 55, or other kinds of lung disease

we are offering those ppl an infusion of an antibody drug that has kept ppl out of the hosp

and

BAM - Bamlvinavhad

when we find ppl who fit the profile we set up to get that drug infused, so it's less likely

there's beemn less pressure on the system, there are still sick ppl who need care

restp.

we want to try and shift as mabny ppl pos into that one

i would like to say this is ging away, but they've also id'd another mutant virus in s africa

diff shape to spike protein

watching to see if current vaccine will handle that

can currenly handle new strain from britain

still wise to get vaccine

got the vaccine and didn't have side effect

some ppl have soreness or headache or achy

that's pretty much the most I've heard from ppl getting the vaccine

