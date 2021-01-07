Vaccine interview 1/7/21 1600
CS: i wish we would just maintain the same habit
it's a sit where we haven't gotten a great number of pepl vaccinated yet
going to take time
the danger is still there, we ave the nwe version of the bocid virust that's come over from Egladn
we're cert wondering what impact that's going to have for ppl over there
social distancing wil cont to be a v imporatn measure to try and control this virus
it's a v insidious virus
children w no symptoms and adults v affected
it ranges from being a v bad case of the flu to some peoe it's extrmely srs and life threatening
beginning to see ppl first injuted now w perm lung damage
no lung tissue in places
trying ot figue out who's going to be at greated danger is somehting
we have more tools now that we've had
w pos test, if they have asthma, or over 55, or other kinds of lung disease
we are offering those ppl an infusion of an antibody drug that has kept ppl out of the hosp
and
BAM - Bamlvinavhad
when we find ppl who fit the profile we set up to get that drug infused, so it's less likely
there's beemn less pressure on the system, there are still sick ppl who need care
restp.
we want to try and shift as mabny ppl pos into that one
i would like to say this is ging away, but they've also id'd another mutant virus in s africa
diff shape to spike protein
watching to see if current vaccine will handle that
can currenly handle new strain from britain
still wise to get vaccine
got the vaccine and didn't have side effect
some ppl have soreness or headache or achy
that's pretty much the most I've heard from ppl getting the vaccine