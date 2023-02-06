2023 District 2C basketball tourney is almost here By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Boys bracket Montana High School Association Girls bracket Montana High School Association Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2023 District 2C Basketball Tournament will be in Sidney Feb. 13-18.Current division standings heading into Tournament - Boys(Division record, Overall record) Fairview 10-0, 12-1;Froid-Lake 8-2, 9-3;Plentywood 8-2, 8-4;Bainville 9-4, 9-5;Savage 6-4, 6-4;Culbertson 6-7, 6-9;Circle 5-6, 8-5;Richey-Lambert 2-9, 4-10;Westby-Grenora 2-9, 3-11;Brockton 0-12, 2-13 Current division standings heading into tournament - Girls(Division record, Overall record) Plentywood, 10-0, 13-0;Circle 9-2, 11-4;Culbertson 10-3, 12-3;Savage 6-3, 8-4;Froid-Lake 6-5, 6-6;Bainville 6-6, 8-6;Westby-Grenora 3-7, 5-9;Fairview 3-7, 6-8;Richey-Lambert 1-10, 2-12;Brockton 0-11, 1-13 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Sociology Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Many Willistonites honored at annual Chamber banquet Williston elementary school principal placed on paid leave Williston PD welcomes three new officers Williston school district receives independent audit report from state Throw an axe and sip a beer at Busted Knuckle Williston school district completes investigation of principal Williston 10-year-old launches new comic strip Baby girl honored on PEO Founders Day Communities relying on local champions to attract workers WSC VP of Academic Affairs on administrative leave pending investigation