Taking antibiotics for granted
Health

Taking antibiotics for granted

We take a lot of things for granted. With the advent of antibiotics in the 1930s and 40s, we saw a true change in longevity and a reduction in premature death from infectious diseases. Now we are seeing deaths from bacteria which are resistant to every antibiotic and it’s not just the sick and decrepit who are affec…

SPORTS

Keybirds drop three out of four in Rapid City
Prep Sports

Keybirds drop three out of four in Rapid City

On Friday, July 5, the Williston Keybirds had two games on the docket in Rapid City, Montana. As it turned out, Williston lost the first game to Premier West in eight innings, 3-2, then lost the second game of the evening to Rapid City Post 320, 5-4.

Collegiate Sports

Four Bison named WGCA All-American Scholars

  • NDSU Athletic Department

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The North Dakota State University women's golf team had four student-athletes named All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association for the 2018-19 season, the organization announced Monday, July 8.

OIL & ENERGY

FARM & RANCH

Cover crops get a closer look at the Froid Research Farm
Farm & Ranch

Cover crops get a closer look at the Froid Research Farm

FROID, Mont. — Past agricultural practices have depleted soil organic matter in fields throughout the MonDak. Cover crops could be a remedy, but there are many management questions to be answered, from which crops to grow to the kinds of insects a cover crop might harbor over time.

HUNTING & OUTDOORS

Daily Edge 7/9 – Moving Around

Daily Edge 7/9 – Moving Around

Mass Movement.  A mix of storms and heavier rain will continue to roll through the region today dropping significant precipitation. We get through this wet stretch by looking around the state for opportunities to make things better and explore new places in today’s Outdoors Roundup. Featured Photo:  Moving Forward.  Geese and their goslings of various...

Daily Edge 7/8 – Rain then Warm

Daily Edge 7/8 – Rain then Warm

WASHING.  Solid rain starts tonight and runs into tomorrow, cleaning up all the remnants of a fun Fourth of July holiday weekend.  We look ahead to the warm up after along with getting ready for hunting seasons in our Outdoors Roundup. Featured Photo:  A pumpkinseed with bright teal vermiform markings falls for a hunk of...

Five Favorites for White Bass

Five Favorites for White Bass

By Nick Simonson   The slashing surface swirls of a school of white bass are tough to miss in the summer on any lake where a population of these fish are present.  Equally tough to miss are the jarring strikes these panfish deliver when they’re on a baitfish bender.  Connecting with white bass, or “silvers”...

Daily Edge 7/7 – Write Turns

Daily Edge 7/7 – Write Turns

ON RECORD.  A nice final day caps off the holiday weekend as southern winds blow in high temperatures in the eighties once again.  It’ll feel like Monday tomorrow as thunderstorms build in throughout the day.  In the meantime, we cover the recording of important catches, observations and collecting them all through journals, maps and more...

BUSINESS

How to manage time more effectively
Local News Stories

How to manage time more effectively

Hectic schedules can make managing time seem like a riddle wrapped inside an enigma. Many people feel there are not enough hours in the day. But busy men and women need not look for extra hours in the day to manage their time more effectively.

Why hoarding documents is risky and how to avoid it
Local News Stories

Why hoarding documents is risky and how to avoid it

(MS) — Boxes of old documents, stacks of old hard drives and computers, and containers of confidential information all find themselves in storage. While you may think this will allow you to access them easily, you probably end up forgetting about them and continue to stockpile even more.

PUBLIC SAFETY