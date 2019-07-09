Joseph and Rachel Irvine, who are both lieutenants with the Salvation Army, like to joke that they’re about as close as it gets to a dynastic marriage in the church.
A new royalty owners association has set up a website to take on what its founder, former legislator and current mineral rights owner Bob Skarphol, believes are unfair deductions from the royalties of mineral owners.
Inspired by the desire to give back to their community, Chaliise and Erick Nelson are working with New Hope Church to bring some life back into McVay Elementary’s lawn, even if that means star…
Fire destroyed one camper and damaged another at Big Country RV Park north of Williston on Monday, July 8.
Dear Doctor: Your recent column about how potassium can help lower blood pressure was quite helpful, but when I looked into supplements, they turned out to be almost useless. Why is that? What foods should I be eating?
Kyle Norris, associate professor of Music, has completed the Great Cycle Challenge.
A person’s desire to be outdoors can sometimes be at odds with the outdoors itself. The dead of winter tends to be a time of year when people know to stay indoors, but the dog days of summer can be dangerous as well.
We take a lot of things for granted. With the advent of antibiotics in the 1930s and 40s, we saw a true change in longevity and a reduction in premature death from infectious diseases. Now we are seeing deaths from bacteria which are resistant to every antibiotic and it’s not just the sick and decrepit who are affec…
Because of rain, all gravel and chip seal county and township roads in W…
“Daddy, I’m in the water.”
One man killed in motorcycle crash near Bismarck
The economy in Williston and Williams County continues to grow, with a r…
On Monday, July 8, the Williston Keybirds returned to their home field for a doubleheader against the Mandan Chiefs. In the first game of the day, Williston starting pitcher treated the home fans to a dazzling display on the mound, beating Mandan 5-0 and recording a no-hitter in the process.
LAS VEGAS — It’s now on the Timberwolves to decide how much they value their young, talented point guard.
On Friday, July 5, the Williston Keybirds had two games on the docket in Rapid City, Montana. As it turned out, Williston lost the first game to Premier West in eight innings, 3-2, then lost the second game of the evening to Rapid City Post 320, 5-4.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The North Dakota State University women's golf team had four student-athletes named All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association for the 2018-19 season, the organization announced Monday, July 8.
North Dakota State University junior Tasha Willing won a bronze medal in the hammer throw at the NACAC U23 Championships in Querétaro, Mexico, this past weekend.
GRAND FORKS — Six newcomers are set to join the 2019-20 University of North Dakota hockey team. The group includes three recent NHL draft selections as well as a grad transfer from a fellow National Collegiate Hockey Conference team.
The Williston Herald held its second annual 20 Under 40 banquet on Frida…
A new royalty owners association has set up a website to take on what its founder, former legislator and current mineral rights owner Bob Skarphol, believes are unfair deductions from the royalties of mineral owners.
Both the agriculture and the oil industry will benefit from an unusual partnership that will bring at least 25 more weather stations to the West, and possibly as many as 50, if funding is approved.
Bakken Midstream CEO Mike Hopkins talks about what it takes to add value-added natural gas to North Dakota
Bakken Midstream is looking into building the kinds of infrastructure that would be attractive to value-added natural gas industries, whether fertilizer, plastics, or something else. They have not yet announced what the projects might be, though they have said they think they will be able to…
In a normal year, the USDA’s June planting report is a fairly accurate reflection of what’s growing in the agricultural fields of the nation.
BISMARCK — A charitable trust set up to dole out hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government’s Obama-era discrimination settlement with American Indian farmers has formally honored the main plaintiffs in the case.
FROID, Mont. — Past agricultural practices have depleted soil organic matter in fields throughout the MonDak. Cover crops could be a remedy, but there are many management questions to be answered, from which crops to grow to the kinds of insects a cover crop might harbor over time.
One of the most iconic activities that 4-Hers take part in every year is raising livestock to show and then sell at auction.
Mass Movement. A mix of storms and heavier rain will continue to roll through the region today dropping significant precipitation. We get through this wet stretch by looking around the state for opportunities to make things better and explore new places in today’s Outdoors Roundup. Featured Photo: Moving Forward. Geese and their goslings of various...
WASHING. Solid rain starts tonight and runs into tomorrow, cleaning up all the remnants of a fun Fourth of July holiday weekend. We look ahead to the warm up after along with getting ready for hunting seasons in our Outdoors Roundup. Featured Photo: A pumpkinseed with bright teal vermiform markings falls for a hunk of...
By Nick Simonson The slashing surface swirls of a school of white bass are tough to miss in the summer on any lake where a population of these fish are present. Equally tough to miss are the jarring strikes these panfish deliver when they’re on a baitfish bender. Connecting with white bass, or “silvers”...
ON RECORD. A nice final day caps off the holiday weekend as southern winds blow in high temperatures in the eighties once again. It’ll feel like Monday tomorrow as thunderstorms build in throughout the day. In the meantime, we cover the recording of important catches, observations and collecting them all through journals, maps and more...
Hectic schedules can make managing time seem like a riddle wrapped inside an enigma. Many people feel there are not enough hours in the day. But busy men and women need not look for extra hours in the day to manage their time more effectively.
(MS) — Boxes of old documents, stacks of old hard drives and computers, and containers of confidential information all find themselves in storage. While you may think this will allow you to access them easily, you probably end up forgetting about them and continue to stockpile even more.
It’s a Battle of the Buds this weekend at Williston State College. Taste buds, that is.
Officials at the Williston Basin International Airport are breathing a sigh of relief as a temporary solution for the facility’s ongoing cement shortage has been found.
FARGO — Lynn Kartes said the day her daughter went missing was the day she also lost herself.
A 20-year-old man who was free on bond pending his sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition is accused of helping another person break into a truck to steal things.
MINOT, N.D. — A prostitution arrest at a Minot spa Tuesday, July 2, is a sign the region isn't immune from national concerns over illicit business being conducted under the banner of legitimate massage therapy.